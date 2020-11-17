2 injured in shooting outside Salama Market in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured during a shooting outside of Salama Market in north St. Louis on Friday.
According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call for shots fired at 4956 St. Louis Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Officers found a car with heavy damage from gunfire. Officers said the victims left the scene to go to the hospital.
A 25-year-old man was in the car when the suspect fired shots at him, police have not provided his condition but said his vitals were stable.
Two 27-year-old women were in a different car in the market's parking lot when they heard gunshots. One of the women was injured from broken glass. She was taken to a hospital.
Two other people were also in the parking lot when they heard gunfire and left the scene and ended up in a car crash. Police said they were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.