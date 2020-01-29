ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he shot a man in the arm in a dispute over a parking spot Sunday night.

Cleo M. Jackson, 21, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the Sunday night shooting.

Police said Jackson's car was parked near Morgan and North Third streets when another man pulled up. The man asked Jackson to back his car up some so they could both fit, but Jackson started arguing with the man.

A witness said he saw Jackson get out of his car, pull out a gun and shoot the man. Police said he jumped back into his car and sped off. Security video showed the car speeding from the scene and running a red light.

The man shot in the arm was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was expected to be OK.

Police said Jackson called 911 a short time later and said he shot someone. When they arrived at his home, police found Jackson crying and recovered a gun matching a shell casing on the scene.

Jackson told police the man tried to punch him, so he shot the man to defend himself, but a witness told police the two men "had distance between them."

Police said Jackson was known to be associated with the "MorganFord Gangsters" and was previously arrested for resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting in a threatening manner. He has not been convicted on any of those charges.

Jackson's bond was set at $50,000.

More local news:

RELATED: Coroner, former alderman among 3 dead in small plane crash near Springfield, Illinois

RELATED: Can you open packages shipped from Wuhan, China, during the coronavirus outbreak?

RELATED: Man facing 93 counts after admitting to burglary spree of south St. Louis homes being rehabbed