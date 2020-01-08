3 injured in shooting on Poplar Street Bridge

The victims told police shots were fired at them from a moving car

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Three people were injured in a shooting on the Poplar Street Bridge early Saturday morning.

At around 4:12 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to the area for a white Chevrolet sedan stopped in the westbound lanes of the bridge at the state line.

When troopers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man and 31-year-old man in the Chevrolet suffering from gunshot wounds. ISP said their injuries were non-life threatening.

The two men told ISP that shots were fired at them from a moving car. They were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Another person who was in the car at the time of the shooting, a 27-year-old woman, also suffered non-life threatening injuries. She taken to the hospital by a personal car before ISP arrived on the scene.