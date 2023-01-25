Woman shot early Wednesday in possible carjacking attempt on Gravois Avenue

The woman was sitting in her car when a suspect approached her car and pointed a gun at her, St. Louis police said.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.

The 43-year-old victim said she was sitting in her car when the suspect, described as a man wearing a dark baseball cap, approached and pointed a handgun at her.

The victim told police she began to drive off and the suspect fired shots at her car, striking her in the shoulder. Injured, she drove herself to the nearby 7-11 gas station and called for help.

Police said the woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she remained Wednesday morning in critical condition.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday. There was no word if the suspect had yet been identified.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.