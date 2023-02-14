Suspect in custody after shooting at St. Louis County gas station

One person was injured in the shooting.

LEMAY, Mo. — A suspect is in police custody after a shooting Tuesday at a QuikTrip in Lemay.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday morning at the QuikTrip located at 702 Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

One person was injured in the shooting. No information has been released about the victim or their injuries.

Police said a pursuit began with the suspect, but the suspect was caught and taken into custody.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

No additional information was released about the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

