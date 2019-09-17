DES PERES, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting at the West County Center mall garage in St. Louis County.

Des Peres police confirmed a single shot was fired outside the mall in the garage. No one was injured. The mall was not evacuated. There is no information at this time about who fired the shot.

A photo taken by a 5 On Your Side viewer shortly after the shot was fired showed several police officers behind crime scene tape in the garage.

When 5 On Your Side spoke with an official at the Des Peres Police Department at 2 p.m., officers already had cleared the scene.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

