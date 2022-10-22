Downtown St. Louis shooting leaves woman with gunshot wound to her back

The identity of the suspect remains unknown.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex.

Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.

According to an incident report from St. Louis police, a 22-year-old woman, 24-year-old man, 68-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were leaving the stadium together and were going towards a nearby apartment complex when they heard a loud argument transpiring among a group of unknown people.

The victims said they then heard gunshots ring out and one of them, the 22-year-old, was shot in the back. Police learned of the shooting after the victims dropped off the young woman at a local hospital.

The identity of the suspect was unknown as of Saturday morning, and investigation was ongoing.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.