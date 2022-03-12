3 shot outside north St. Louis funeral home

A 15-year-old was one of three people shot outside Serenity Memorial Chapel on the 1900 block of Union Blvd.

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis funeral home, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 15-year-old man was shot in the face and a 35-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and back around 1:45 p.m. outside Serenity Memorial Chapel on the 1900 block of Union Blvd., near the intersection with Cote Brilliante Avenue.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital.

Another male victim later showed up at a hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html