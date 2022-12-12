Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Castleman Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — One person was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue, at Klemm Street. There, officers discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds to his stomach and shoulder.

The victim was conscious and breathing, police said.

As of Monday morning, police had not released the identity of the victim or his age, and there was no word on arrests or suspects related to the incident.

This is a breaking news story that 5 On Your Side will update as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.