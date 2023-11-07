3 shot Tuesday afternoon in south St. Louis

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Three men were hospitalized after they were shot Tuesday afternoon in south St. Louis.

St. Louis police were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 5300 block of Hampton Ave. in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Police found two men inside a car. One man had a gunshot wound to the eye and right shoulder and another man who was shot in the throat. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where police described their conditions as "stable."

Another man later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police determined he had been inside a separate vehicle.

The shooting was called in from a nearby lawnmower repair business. An investigator at the scene said the shooting did not happen at the business and police were working to determine where it occurred.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.