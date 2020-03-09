Woman shot while driving in south St. Louis

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and is listed in critical condition. An 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she shot while driving in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call for a shooting at the intersection of South Jefferson Avenue and Utah Street at around 12:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck/shoulder area.

While on the scene, police received another call for a shooting nearby in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue. Officers found an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman inside a car that had bullet holes.

The 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and was treated at the scene. The woman was not injured in the incident.

The investigation revealed the suspect, who was in a white sedan, fired shots at the 18-year-olds while following their car through the intersection of South Jefferson Avenue and Utah Street.

The 41-year-old woman was driving him the area when she heard gunshots and was struck.