18-year-old shot while trying to buy narcotics in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood Monday afternoon.
At around 2:20 p.m., St. Louis police received a call for a shooting and located the victim at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
He told officers he went to the 1200 block of North 16th Street to buy narcotics.
After arriving, a man in his early 20s attempted to take money from the victim and the victim was shot in the struggle, police said.
The suspect fled the area and the victim transported himself to the hospital. Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.