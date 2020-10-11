18-year-old shot while trying to buy narcotics in St. Louis

The suspect attempted to take money from the 18-year-old and he was shot in the struggle, police said

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At around 2:20 p.m., St. Louis police received a call for a shooting and located the victim at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told officers he went to the 1200 block of North 16th Street to buy narcotics.

After arriving, a man in his early 20s attempted to take money from the victim and the victim was shot in the struggle, police said.