Woman shot while parked at St. Louis gas station with 3 children inside her car

Three young children were in the car at the time of the shooting but were not injured

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot while parked at a St. Louis gas station late Tuesday night.

At around 10 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the Shell station on North Florissant Avenue for a shooting. This is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso and another 26-year-old woman suffering from a minor injury to her nose.

The victims told police they were in their car parked in the gas station parking lot when they heard gunshots. A 7-year-old boy, 7-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were in the car at the time of the incident but were not injured.

The 26-year-old woman who was shot in her torso was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html