14-year-old injured in double shooting near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was one of two people shot Friday morning south of downtown St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the 9300 block of Lasalle Park Court, where the LaSalle Park Apartments are located.

The boy was shot in the hand. Another victim was driven privately to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. Police did not have information on that person's age or condition.

It has been a violent Friday in the City of St. Louis. A police source told 5 On Your Side that two children, ages 12 and 13 were found shot to death overnight in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide. Police also shot a man who they say stabbed an officer in his vest during a domestic call.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

