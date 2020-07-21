x
crime

Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at St. Louis hospital

Police don't know where the shooting happened
ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for information on a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was dropped off at an area hospital shortly before 4 a.m. with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police have not identified the man and don't know where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

