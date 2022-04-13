Triple shooting at large gathering on St. Louis riverfront leaves 1 dead

Officers responding to the shooting saw more than 100 cars leaving the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting broke out on the St. Louis riverfront, where more than 100 people were gathered overnight.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after midnight on the 600 block of S. Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard. A large group of people was gathered on the cobblestone parking area along the Mississippi River, near the Gateway Arch grounds.

Officers responding to the shooting reported seeing more than 100 cars leaving the area.

A 28-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car. Police have not released his identity.

Another 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both shot in their abdomens. They were taken to an area hospital, where both were listed in critical, stable condition.

Police did not have information on possible suspects.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html