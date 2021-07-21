Shooting investigation underway in St. Louis

A witness told 5 On Your Side he woke up to the sound of more than 30 gunshots

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At around 7:15 a.m., St. Louis police were called to West Florissant Avenue and North Grand Boulevard for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Police said the shooting originally occurred at North Grand and Emily Street.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not given an update on his condition.

A witness told 5 On Your Side he woke up to the sound of more than 30 gunshots. At the scene, our photographer spotted a MetroBus in the area that police were investigating but it’s unknown at this time if the bus was involved in the shooting or investigation.