Driver in critical condition after shooting on Stan Musial Bridge

The victim told ISP that he was driving eastbound on the Missouri side of the Stan Musial Bridge when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Friday night while driving on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge along Interstate 70.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers received a call shortly after 2 a.m. for a shooting victim that arrived at an East St. Louis hospital after a shooting on the bridge. They responded to the scene and found shell casings and an unoccupied silver truck with ballistic damage.

Illinois State Police had earlier received a call to check the well-being of a man who was seen unconscious inside the truck. At around the same time, ISP also received word that a 25-year-old man had been dropped of at an East St. Louis hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim told ISP that he was driving eastbound on the Missouri side of the Stan Musial Bridge when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He could not give police any further details due to his condition. The man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where he was listed in critical, unstable condition.

Police believe the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Due to the man's condition, the St. Louis Police Department's Homicide Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information should call homicide investigators at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.