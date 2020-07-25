x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

3 men injured in St. Louis shooting

The shooting happened on Gravois Avenue early Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a triple shooting in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood early Saturday morning.

At around 12:22 a.m., three men were shot in the legs on Gravois Avenue.

No other information about this incident has been released.

More Local News