Man fatally shot in Velda Village Hills; suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS — A suspect was taken into custody in connection to a fatal shooting in northeastern St. Louis County Thursday night.

Maj. Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative said the department received a call regarding a shooting at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Gary Drive in Velda Village Hills. When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Martin said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police did release any further information about the shooting or the suspect. The victim's identity has not been released.

The North County Police Cooperative is handling the investigation.