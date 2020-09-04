ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and later died at a hospital Wednesday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at 9:21 p.m. with a gunshot wound.
He died while receiving medical care. His age and identity have not been released.
There was no word on where the shooting happened.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
