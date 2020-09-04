ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and later died at a hospital Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at 9:21 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

He died while receiving medical care. His age and identity have not been released.

There was no word on where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

