Man shot in the chest in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood Thursday morning.+

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Gilmore Ave. around 11:55 a.m.

The man was not conscious or breathing when police arrived.

Police said that the homicide detectives have been requested to the scene, but his condition has not been made available.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.