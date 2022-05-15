Shootings before historical parade in downtown St Louis leave 3 injured

Command posts stood in the area where the annual Annie Malone Parade kicked off Sunday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — A heavy police presence started the day in downtown St. Louis after three men were shot hours from each other in the same area Sunday.

Caution tape was up as investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department worked a scene at North 14th Street and Chestnut Street.

Officials said one man was shot in the chest around 10:45 a.m. and transported to the hospital "conscious and breathing."

A block over at 15th St. and Chestnut St., another investigation was underway.

Officials confirmed one man was shot in the leg and another man shot in the back, both also conscious and breathing.

Vendors and spectators set up along Market Street to celebrate one of the largest African American parades in the country after two years of not having one in person.

The event has reeled in money for the trailblazer Annie Malone's Children and Family Services for decades.

It has become a tradition for Antoinette Childs who set up a tent along the route with her family and friends.

"We like to have a good time. We like to get the kids out. Show them small stuff about their culture. We can't keep them closed up forever." Childs said.

She said while the senseless crime can be numbing, they continued to live life.

"We don't sit around and ask questions. We move when we hear shots. It's a tragedy so we're not going to ignore that it is happening, but you have to be aware of your surrounding at all times and just keep your babies safe," Childs added.

With a summer of other events in store, she had a plea to the police.

“Anything that you see that's odd. I would say jump on it. Don't question it. Get out here. Just be active. Walking around. Not sitting in your vehicles. We want to see them walking and just patrolling,” Childs added.

Police have not released any details about what led to the shootings or if there are any suspects.