2 hospitalized after shootings 1 block apart in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were hospitalized following shootings just a block apart Wednesday night in Belleville, Illinois.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7400 block of Westchester Drive following a report of shots fired.

While the department was searching the area, Belleville Memorial Hospital reported an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds was brought into the hospital by a friend.

Shortly after, the department was called to the first block of Huntington Drive, just one block from Westchester Drive. There, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The 18-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was described to be in critical condition. The 20-year-old was hospitalized as of Thursday morning with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff's department.

Neither victim lived in the area, with one being from East St. Louis and the other from Cahokia Heights. The sheriff's department said it was working to identify the victims' relationship with the area and each other.

The investigation was ongoing as of Thursday.

