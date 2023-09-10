1 teen dead, others hurt in two separate shootings in St. Louis

"I saw kids running out of that house, screaming a kid had been shot in his head and died on a bed," said one south side neighbor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Early Sunday morning, Uber driver George Thompson returned home to south St. Louis and said he couldn't believe what he was on his street.

"Police came up just after 3 in the morning as I got here and by that time it was just chaos," said Thompson.

"Chaos" after police say a shooting happened in the 3500 block of Compton near Gravois Park. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy suffered multiple shots and died at the scene. Paramedics took a 16-year-old boy to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

"I went inside my home and then came back outside. I watched parents arrive and they were dropping to their knees and crying," recalled Thompson.

Thompson shared photos of the scene with 5 On Your Side.

"There were lots of kids running out of that house. Kids of all ages, 15, 16, boys and girls," he said.

Thompson said the gunfire rang out during a teen party at a vacant house used as an Airbnb.

"They came outside and just went everywhere and those kids were yelling a kid got shot in his head and died on a bed. I'd even picked up a couple of riders from there earlier and took said took them home from the party," said Thompson.

Miles away, on the city's north side, police are also investigating a separate shooting that involved teens. The two boys in this case are just 13 and 14 years old.

"I'm shocked, heartbroken and just at a loss for words," said Jasmine Lashley whose sister lives in the north side neighborhood.

Police say around 8 Saturday night, the wounded 14-year-old flagged down an officer by Beckett Park near Page and Taylor. He told the officer he and the other boy heard gunshots and then realized they'd been shot just down the street near Lewis Place and Newberry Terrace.

"We come to this park all the time. Bullets don't have names, so what if one of our kids had been shot? I just don't understand. The violence just needs to stop," said Lashley.

"These kids have no idea what one bullet can do to a whole family, to a neighborhood. I will never forget that image of seeing all those crying parents," said Thompson.

This afternoon, 5 On Your Side reached out to the two alderwomen who represent the wards where the shootings happened for their comments; however, as of Monday night, we have not heard back from them.

Police said the two teens shot on the north side and the one, known south side survivor, are expected to recover. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Police Department.