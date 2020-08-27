2 killed, 7 injured in shootings across St. Louis within 24 hours

It was a violent night in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed, and seven others were injured in separate shootings across the City of St. Louis within 24 hours.

The first shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 5200 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard. Police found a man shot in the head and a 59-year-old woman shot in the arm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 31-year-old Doral Peoples.

The second shooting happened at around 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was dropped off at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

He told police he was riding in a car with several other people when someone fired shots at them from a black car. After realizing he was struck, he was dropped off at the hospital.

The other people who were in the car with the victim left before police arrived.

The third shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Newstead Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told officers he was walking in the area of St. Louis and North Newstead when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg. After realizing he was hit, he walked to the 2900 block of North Newstead and called police.

The fourth shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 11th Street. Police received a call for a shooting and found a 28-year-old man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, a 13-year-old boy returned to the scene and told officers he was riding in the car when someone fired shots at them. The boy ran away from the area and was not injured during the shooting.

The 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two guns were recovered from the scene.

The fifth shooting happened early Thursday morning at around 12:07. A man was taken to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened in the 500 block of Davis Street.

Anyone with information should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The sixth shooting happened in the 1000 block of South 14th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Police found the victim, a 21-year-old man, suffering from multiple graze wounds.

The victim told police he was walking in the area when someone fired shots at him from a white sedan. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The seventh shooting happened at around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Goodfellow Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue. The victim, a 20-year-old man, arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

He told officers he was driving east on Natural Bridge near Darby when he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain in his buttocks. After realizing he was hit, he drove to the area of Natural Bridge and Goodfellow and called police.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The eighth shooting happened at around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Blase Avenue and North Broadway. The victim, a 35-year-old man, walked to a firehouse in the 8300 block of North Broadway suffering a gunshot wound to his groin.

He said he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his groin. After realizing he was hit, he went to the firehouse to report the shooting.