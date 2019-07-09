ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot, and two people were killed in shootings across the St. Louis area early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened just after midnight in Kinloch.

Police were called to the 8100 block of Scudder Avenue for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man, 20-30 years old, with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kinloch police were called to the scene by Kinloch firefighters who had responded to the area for a car fire. The man was found in a grassy area nearby.

The second shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near Newstead Avenue and Lee Avenue. A woman was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Maffitt. A 51-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

Around 5:25 a.m., a 17-year-old boy arrived at a hospital in the 400 block of S. Kingshighway with a gunshot wound. Police do not know where the shooting took place.

Around 5:30 a.m. a man arrived at Barnes Jewish Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told police he was shot near Goodfellow.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.