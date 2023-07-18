Separate shootings leave 1 dead, 4 injured early Tuesday in St. Louis

A gas station employee was shot in the head and killed in

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police were busy early Tuesday morning following a series of separate shootings in the city that left one person dead and four others injured.

The first shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to the shooting near a BP gas station located at 209 East Grand Ave. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

About an hour later, police responded to a triple shooting in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue. They found one person shot in the chest, one shot in the leg and another person suffering from a graze wound. All were conscious and breathing when police arrived.

At the scene on Ohio Avenue, 5 On Your Side saw police lined up outside of two apartment-style buildings and a taxi cab with a bullet hole through its windshield.

Later, police responded to a deadly shooting just before 3:30 a.m. at a BP gas station located at 1104 Hampton Ave. near Forest Park. There, a man was found shot in the head. He was an employee at the gas station.

At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw about a half-dozen evidence markers on the ground, and the front door of the gas station was busted out with shattered glass littering the entryway.

Police said they believe the shooting to be the result of a conflict regarding a car at the scene. Someone may have tried to break into the car, and the employee came outside the store to stop it. The shooting happened afterward. Police could not confirm if the car belonged to the employee.

Investigators said they are looking for "more than one suspect."

As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified the victims.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.