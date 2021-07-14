1 killed, 6 injured in shootings within an hour across St. Louis

It was a violent night in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A violent night in the City of St. Louis left one person dead and six people injured across four separate shootings.

The shootings happened all within an hour Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened at around 11:15 p.m. at Olive Street and Spring Avenue. A man was shot in the face, but he was conscious and breathing at the scene. An officer at the scene told 5 On Your Side the victim was riding a bike and it appears to have been an attempted robbery.

The second shooting happened at around 11:36 p.m. at a gas station at Broadway and East Grand Avenue. Three people arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police didn’t give an update on their conditions but said their vitals were stable.

The third shooting happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive. A man was shot in the leg and he was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The fourth shooting happened at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday at a convenience store at Clara Street and MLK Boulevard. Two people arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead. According to St. Louis police, this is the 102nd homicide in the city so far this year.