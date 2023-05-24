Shootout at downtown Shell gas station was over social media 'beef', police say

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Shell station on Tucker Boulevard near Convention Plaza.

ST. LOUIS — A shootout happened Monday afternoon at a Shell gas station in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the Shell station on Tucker Boulevard near Convention Plaza.

Officers were in the area of St. Charles Street and Tucker Boulevard when they heard gunfire and were flagged down by another officer.

They broadcasted the description of the car involved in the shooting and began to pursue it, but were advised to disengage, police said.

While police were investigating the scene, the suspect car returned and the driver, a 38-year-old man, talked to officers.

Police learned a 29-year-old man was shot in the gas station lot in a shootout over social media "beef" with a 26-year-old man. The suspected car picked up the victim after he was shot and dropped him off in the area of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue.

The 26-year-old man fled the scene and has not been found. Police said they believe he suffered a graze wound from the incident.

The 38-year-old driver was taken into custody for resisting arrest/felony fleeing after speaking with officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

St. Louis police are investigating the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.