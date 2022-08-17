St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects

George and Lucretia Lampley have been charged with a shoplifting spree spanning from May to August 2022.

ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022.

The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.

"This is one of the longest and most brazen shoplifting sprees I have ever seen," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Investigations by the Brentwood, St. Louis County and Maplewood police departments found the suspects, who share an address in St. Louis, worked together to steal different merchandise.



They stole televisions, computers, laptops, gaming monitors, clothing, and more from four different shopping centers around the area, the attorney's office said.

They were identified by surveillance video and store employees from the investigation.

Their bond was set at $10,000.