CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Name-brand clothes, boots, suitcases, a Playstation, risqué Halloween costumes and even a furry werewolf mask.

These are just some of the 414 stolen items found in an East St. Louis woman’s basement, according to police photos sent to 5 On Your Side. Chesterfield police described it as a “home boutique,” with items sold by someone they said is a “professional shoplifter.”

Twanna Trotter has a history of stealing from stores in the St. Louis area, police said. She was arrested multiple times in Chesterfield for thefts beginning in 2018. Officers found more than $5,000 worth of stolen items in those arrests.

While on probation for those crimes, police said Trotter was suspected of stealing again, this time in Chesterfield, throughout St. Louis County and as far away as Osage Beach.

Photos: $20,000 in stolen items found in woman's home

Trotter was back on police radar, which led officers to her online “boutique” and eventually her home in East St. Louis. Chesterfield police said Trotter set up what essentially looked like a store in her basement, and she was selling the items online.

While executing a search warrant, officers from several agencies recovered about 414 stolen items worth $20,000. That case is still pending in Illinois.

On Thursday, Trotter was sentenced to four years in prison for thefts in Chesterfield and throughout the St. Louis area.

“These investigations highlight the hard work and investigative tenacity of our Officers as well as a cooperative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies to combat retail crime in our region,” Chesterfield police said in a news release.

