Man shoots woman in head, steals her purse on West Main Street in Belleville

Police said the woman was walking toward the store on the 9200 block of West Main Street when an armed man walked up to her and demanded her purse.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police in Belleville, Illinois, are looking for the man they said stole a woman's purse and shot her in the head outside a business on West Main Street Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 8 a.m. in front of a business on the 9200 block of West Main Street. Police said the woman was walking toward the store when an armed man walked up to her and demanded her purse.

The woman told police she struggled with the man before he was able to pull her purse away from her. She said the man then fired a shot. The woman was shot in the head, but police said her injury is not life-threatening. She is being treated at a St. Louis hospital.

Police searched the area with the help of a Caseville Police K-9, but were not able to find the shooter. He has not yet been found. He was described as a man in his late teens or early 20s who was between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. The victim told police he was wearing blue jeans, a black, hooded jacket and tennis shoes.

Police said they believe the incident was a random act of violence and are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. Anyone with security camera footage of the incident is asked to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html