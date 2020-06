Police said two cars got into a dispute Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Midland Boulevard and Pasteur Avenue

OVERLAND, Mo. — An investigation is ongoing after shots were fired on a street in Overland on Thursday.

Police said two cars got into a dispute Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Midland Boulevard and Pasteur Avenue. Someone in one of the cars got out and fired a gun. Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

Police chased the vehicle after the altercation and ended up recovering it. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

The Overland Police Department said an investigation is underway.