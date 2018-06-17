ST. LOUIS — Shots were fired and two cars fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard at around 3:45. Police said one car was fleeing the scene when a person in one of the other cars involved in the crash fired shots and the fleeing vehicle.

After the shots were fired, that car drove off as well.

People in the cars that remained on the scene of the crash were treated by medical personnel. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

