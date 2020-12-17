Shots fired during FBI search warrant in Florissant, man arrested

No one was injured, the FBI said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in custody after shots were fired Thursday morning while St. Louis FBI special agents served a federal search warrant at a Florissant home.

The FBI said on Twitter that it was reviewing the "agent-involved shooting" and that no one was injured. No exact address for the incident was given.

The FBI didn't disclose any further information on the incident, including who fired the shots and why a search warrant was being executed. No charges had been announced as of Thursday morning.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously," the FBI said. "In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough, objective and conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

The FBI said that as the investigation is ongoing, it had no further comment.