Shots fired at Overland officer leads to pursuit, crash

Two people were taken into custody with no injuries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are in custody after a police pursuit out of Overland ended in a crash in the City of St. Louis Monday morning.

According to Overland Police Chief Andy Mackey, the pursuit began at around 6:30 a.m. after shots were fired at an officer who was out on a call for service. Police pursued a car into St. Louis, where it crashed at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Two people were taken into custody. Overland and St. Louis police were at the scene Monday morning investigating a white car.

There were no reported injuries.