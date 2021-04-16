St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas uninjured after shots fired at his car

Trakas was driving on Interstate 64 Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas was not injured when he was shot at while driving along Interstate 64 near Spoede Road in St. Louis County at about noon Friday, sources tell 5 On Your Side.

At least one bullet struck his car, according to the sources.

Trakas is a Republican member of the County Council, representing the Sixth District. His district covers the South St. Louis County area.

Frontenac Police have not yet responded to requests for information from 5 On Your Side