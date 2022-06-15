'She was destined for great things': Sister of slain, pregnant Alton woman shares pain and sorrow

"My sister was smart, independent and just an amazing person. I just miss her," said Shelbi Dodd.

ST. LOUIS — "She was just an amazing person. She was there for everybody," said Shelbi Dodd.

Dodd said her little sister, 22-year-old Liese Dodd had a bubbly and a heart of gold.

"Oh, a huge heart. I mean whether it was people to animals, she just wanted to spread love everywhere," said Shelbi.

She said her sister was excited about starting a new chapter in her life.

In March, Liese moved into a new apartment in Alton.

And, late next month she was due to have a baby girl.

"It was gonna be her first. She had a couple of names picked out. She also had so many clothes ready and just so much stuff for the baby. She was so ready," said Shelbi Dodd.

The expectant mom was also looking forward to celebrating her 23rd birthday in August, and, eventually entering the medical field.

"She was destined for great things for sure," added Shelbi.

But, police say on June ninth Liese Dodd's dreams were tragically dashed.

Investigators say Dodd's mom went to check on her and found her daughter dead inside her apartment.

"It's just rough. It's tough on all of us," said Liese's sister.

Especially after her loved ones heard the gruesome details.

Dodd's ex-boyfriend, Deundrae Holloway, is accused of decapitating her.

He's charged with multiple crimes including murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child.

"I'm not gonna speak on him. I think how everything is happening in the court system is how it should be happening. I don't know how to handle this," added Shelbi Dodd.

Honest feelings from a heartbroken sister who can't stop crying.

"The justice I want for Liese is for her to be remembered as she was in a positive note," said Shelbi Dodd.

"She should be at her apartment and going to work. She was a waitress at a pancake restaurant in Jerseyville. I should be able to pick up the phone right now and be able to call her. I just miss her," she said.

Family members are still planning a funeral and celebration of life for Liese Dodd for next week.

A go-fund-me-page has been set up to assist with expenses.

If you or anyone you know needs resources or support, you can contact:

ALIVE's Crisis line is 314-993-2777

St. Martha's number is 314-533-1313

Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003

The Women's Safe House at 314-772-4535

St. Martha's Hall also recently opened a drop-in center for victims or anyone needing support.

Location

4733 Mattis Road, St. Louis MO 63128 – North side of Assumption Catholic Church campus

Hours

Monday-Friday, 10 AM-4 PM

Details

No appointment is necessary and all services are free of charge and include: