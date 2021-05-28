SLMPD seeks people suspected of damaging police car with officer inside

Detectives are trying to locate the people depicted in several photos from Sunday's incident on Washington Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Individuals who jumped on a police car in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue on Sunday are wanted by St. Louis Metro Police.

The 4th District Detective Bureau of the SLMPD is trying to locate the suspects shown in the photos below. The people are accused of committing first-degree property damage to a police vehicle on Washington Avenue.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers received a total of 13 calls to the 1500 block of Washington for a large party on the top floor of an apartment building.

As officers tried to disband the crowd of over 100 individuals, people began to gather outside of the building on Washington Avenue. As additional cars were sent to assist with crowd dispersal, a large group jumped onto the police car, which had an officer inside.

The officer took dash cam video while multiple individuals were kicking and stomping on the police car.

At one point, an individual was able to open the passenger-side door of the police vehicle. A call was issued in the city for "Officer in Need of Aid," and numerous vehicles converged on the area. The crowd fled from the scene in multiple directions, and shots were fired in the area shortly after, police said. The officer was not injured, but the damage to the car was substantial, they said.