Deadly shooting under investigation in north St. Louis

Man found with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday in Walnut Park East, and St. Louis Metro homicide detectives are handling the case

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metro Police homicide detectives were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in north St. Louis just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead in front of a house in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue, which is in Walnut Park East.

The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.