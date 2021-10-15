Man exposes himself to student at St. Louis school

A district spokesperson said school leaders and counselors are providing support to the child and family as needed.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools and St. Louis police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a student.

It happened at Mallinckrodt Academy Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis. That's in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood. A spokesperson for the school district said a man entered the school and exposed himself to a student.

"School leadership is heartbroken that anyone would subject a child to this behavior," said SLPS spokesperson George Sells in a statement to 5 On Your Side.

Sells said school leaders and counselors are providing support to the child and family as needed.

"I assure you the district’s security team is aggressively investigating and are doing everything possible to ensure nothing like this happens again," said Sells.

The district said the investigation is ongoing and they can't provide any more information right now.