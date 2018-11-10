ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis doctor was taken into custody and accused of creating child pornography with a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky.

According to a press release from the state's attorney, Ashu Joshi, 47, was arrested and charged with producing child pornography.

According to the release, Joshi traveled to Kentucky to pick up the girl with whom he was having a relationship. He then took the girl to Missouri to have sex. The release also says he directed the girl to make pornographic images and videos of herself and send them to him.

Court documents said Facebook reported to the FBI interactions between Joshi and the girl when she sent him 333 files that possibly contained child pornography.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Joshi is a doctor of internal medicine affiliated with SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

SSM provided the following statement.

We are shocked to learn of these allegations. SSM Health holds the health and safety of our patients as our top priority and we take matters like this very seriously. However, due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further. SSM Health will continue to cooperate with the authorities and do everything we can to ensure our patients receive high quality, exceptional care.

The U.S. Attorney is hoping to hold Joshi until trial. That will be decided in court next week.

