ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a Saint Louis University student was carjacked near campus Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Lindell Boulevard, which is a parking garage, around 9:35 p.m.

A 21-year-old man said he was walking to his car when an unknown man approached him and started talking to him. When the 21-year-old man turned around, the unknown man pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his 2013 Toyota RAV4.

The man was not injured and the carjacker got away with his car.

In a letter sent to staff and students, Saint Louis University said the incident did not occur on campus property, but they’re increasing patrols around that area.

