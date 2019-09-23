ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis University finance major, Erin Kress chose apartments close to campus for her senior year, sharing an apartment with three roommates at Coronado Place & Towers.

Just across Lindell Boulevard from campus, it takes her about five minutes to get to class.

But recently she's been reading up on issues much closer to home.

"These emails are usually very timely," Kress said as she pulled up an email about a carjacking in her parking garage.

A 20-year-old student was hit with a cane during a carjacking Sunday morning, the second carjacking in two weeks.

"It's definitely uncomfortable, and it's a sickening feeling that it keeps happening," Kress said.

But just as concerning, Kress said, is the lack of communication from her building managers.

"It's just a little bit frustrating that Coronado hasn't even attempted to tell their residents, and it's not just SLU students that live here," she said. "There's a lot of people that are unaffiliated with SLU entirely, so they're probably still out of the loop."

Kress is one of more than 600 people to sign an online petition asking for a meeting with management.

Monday afternoon, Coronado residents got an email from management scheduling a meeting for 8 p.m.

For Kress, she said safety is her main concern moving forward.

"If I was a junior, and this was my first time living here, I would definitely look into a different place of living," Kress said. "Just because my safety is my first priority. I can't go to school, I can't do my day-to-day activities, I can't walk to my car, if I'm not safe."

