Soccer fans take extra precautions in downtown St. Louis after recent car break-ins

For months now, car break-ins have been a major problem city-wide, and downtown is no exception.

ST. LOUIS — "Oh, I'm very excited to see the new soccer stadium," said Alondra Terrasa.

An excited Terrasa and her friends were among the thousands filling the streets of downtown Wednesday night.

"Oh I like coming downtown for the games and having fun," she said.

While soccer fans were inside the stadium having a good time, extra police officers were on the move outside, patrolling downtown streets.

"I think people will feel safer knowing the police officers are doing roundabouts," added Terrasa.

"We did see an officer come by so that was good," said soccer fan Todd Butzlaff.

Police say vandals recently broke into more cars at privately-owned and business parking lots and on downtown streets.

"It's always on my mind," added Alondra Terrasa.

Even before she headed to the soccer match, Alondra Terrasa made sure her car was secured.

"I had to make sure I didn't leave anything in the car. No wallets. No purse. No bags. Nothing on the seats and on my steering wheel, I put a lock on it," said Terrasa.

Extra safety steps from people happy to see extra officers.

"I'll be a bit calmer during the game knowing that a police officer will be going around checking on the cars," added Terrasa.

"I'm hopeful, but I'm not really confident that extra police officers being down here will make a difference. We'll see," said Todd Butzlaff.

Police say during some of the break-ins, thieves stole coins and electronics.