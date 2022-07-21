Some charges dropped against key witness for prosecution in David Dorn murder trial

Mark Jackson testified against Stephan Cannon, who was convicted of shooting the retired St. Louis police captain during a night of looting.

ST. LOUIS — Three charges that would have carried mandatory prison sentences for one of the state’s key witnesses in the David Dorn murder trial were dismissed.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has dismissed three counts of armed criminal action against Mark Jackson, who testified earlier this week that Stephan Cannon was with him on the night the 77-year-old was shot to death.

Dorn was trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop from looters during the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in June 2020. Four St. Louis police officers were also shot that night but survived their injuries.

A jury convicted Cannon after three hours of deliberation Wednesday of six counts, including first-degree murder. He is expected to be formally sentenced in September.

Jackson is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon for a hearing on his charges, but prosecutors dismissed three counts of armed criminal action against him Thursday morning. Each of those counts carries mandatory prison time of at least three years apiece.

During Cannon’s trial, defense attorneys asked Jackson what he expected to get from prosecutors if he testified against Cannon.

Jackson told them he expected to get a second-degree murder charge for Dorn’s death dropped and a sentence of two years in prison for burglary.

He also admitted to driving the getaway car on the night of the murder.

Jackson has already served 762 days in jail since his arrest for Dorn’s murder in 2020.