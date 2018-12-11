BALLWIN, Mo. — The Ballwin Police Department is on the lookout for one of two things—a thief or Oscar the Grouch.

Someone stole a trash can from New Ballwin Park. The can, cover and lid are all gone. Ballwin Police shared a photo on its Facebook page showing all that’s left behind is a bent-up piece of metal where the can once stood.

This had to be a very motivated thief because the trash can was bolted to the ground.

Ballwin Police are asking anyone who might have seen the trashcan—or knows someone who doubles as Oscar the Grouch in their free time to give them a call.

