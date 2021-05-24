South Carolina couple charged in 2 St. Louis County murders, another incident in St. Louis area

Police said the couple shot at a man in a Corvette on I-170 less than an hour before committing the first of two murders on May 15

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The South Carolina couple suspected of killing two people in St. Louis County last weekend was charged Monday.

St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were both charged with 14 crimes including murder, robbery and assault in connection with the murders of Dr. Sergei Zacharev and Barbara Goodkin and a previously unreported incident on Highway 170.

The charges come less than a week after St. Louis area police identified Terry and Simpson as suspects in the murders of Zacharev and Goodkin. Terry and Simpson were also wanted for a series of violent crimes in South Carolina, including two homicides, shootings and a police chase that led to a shootout with officers.

Simpson was arrested in South Carolina last Monday, but Terry led South Carolina police on a week-long manhunt before being captured earlier Monday.

Bell credited the investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department, University City Police Department and the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad for their tireless work on the cases.

In a press conference, Bell said the couple was involved in one more incident in the St. Louis area, a shots fired incident on Interstate 170 near St. Charles Rock Road. Police said that incident happened on May 15, the same day the couple is accused of killing Zacharev and Goodkin.

According to charging documents, a man was riding in his yellow Corvette at around 10 p.m., when his car was shot at about 10 times. The car was struck three times, and the driver was not injured.

Bell said the people the couple is suspected of killing in South Carolina were Simpson's husband and Terry's partner.

Bell said investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department and University City Police Department are heading to South Carolina to question the suspects.

Terry was safely taken into custody, the Chester County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning.

"Tyler Terry is in custody. No shots were fired by any party. Everyone (including Terry) is safe," the sheriff's office announced.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the arrest scene. Terry was seen wearing all black with a ripped shirt, socks and no shoes.

The search for Terry in South Carolina intensified over the weekend, with more than 300 officers joining the search for him. He had been on the run for a week.

In all, Terry and Simpson were each charged with

two counts of first-degree murder

two counts unlawful use of a weapon

one count of first degree attempted assault

one count of first-degree robbery

one count of first-degree attempted assault

seven counts of armed criminal action

Bell said he believed they would likely face a trial in South Carolina before being tried in St. Louis County.

"What we have seen thus far is that South Carolina authorities have been very collaborative with us, working with us, so we anticipate that they will see a Missouri court at some point, if we have anything to do with it," Bell said.

A funeral was held for Zacharev on Monday.

Alexander Kourbatov knew him for 20 years, both became friends at SLU.