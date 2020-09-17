37-year-old man traveled to St. Louis area twice to rent Airbnb and have sex with 13-year-old

Ryan Palmieri, 37, of Charleston, South Carolina was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — A South Carolina man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for child enticement in connection with a six-day stay in the St. Louis area.

According to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan Palmieri, 37, of Charleston, South Carolina was sentenced to 80 months in prison.

The release said in January 2019, Palmieri traveled to the St. Louis area to meet a 13-year-old victim who had previously met through a cellphone app.

During his six-day stay, he rented an Airbnb and engaged in several sexual acts, including intercourse with the teen.

In April 2019, he traveled to the St. Louis area again to meet the 13-year-old for a second encounter. He rented an Airbnb again and engaged in several sexual acts.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. Louis County Police Department, Jefferson County Police Department and the St. Louis Child Exploitation Task Force investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Dianna Collins prosecuted the case.